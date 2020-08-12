2-year-old in intensive care after drowning in Garden Grove pool

The 13000 block of Simmons Avenue in Garden Grove is seen in a Google Maps street view photo.

A 2-year-old boy is in an intensive care unit after drowning in a Garden Grove pool Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Simmons Avenue just before 9 a.m. for a call of a child drowning, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. They arrived to find a nonresponsive two-year-old.

Fire officials also arrived and rendered aid to the boy and took him to a local hospital.

During an investigation, officials learned that the child and his parents live in the back house of the location while the homeowners live in the main house. The child had left the back house, walked through an open pool gate and fallen into the pool, officials said.

The homeowner woke up when the child’s father came inside looking for the boy. The two then went out into the backyard and found him unconscious in the pool.

CPR was immediately started and then the paramedics arrived and took over, police said.

The child is in an intensive care unit, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing.