2-year-old stabbed in Victorville, airlifted to hospital

A child is airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed in Victorville on Aug. 27, 2020. (Loudlabs)

A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed in Victorville Wednesday evening, officials said.

The stabbing was reported about 7:10. p.m. at an apartment complex in at 15135 Kimberly Drive, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.

The child was found with stab wounds and airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition Thursday.

Video from the scene showed paramedics treating a small child inside an ambulance before taking him to a waiting helicopter. The child appeared to be conscious.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

An investigation is underway to identify a suspect in the stabbing, Bachman said Thursday morning.

No further details were immediately available.