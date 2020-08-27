2-year-old stabbed in Victorville, airlifted to hospital

Local News

by: , with reporting by Nancy Fontan

Posted: / Updated:
A child is airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed in Victorville on Aug. 27, 2020. (Loudlabs)

A child is airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed in Victorville on Aug. 27, 2020. (Loudlabs)

A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed in Victorville Wednesday evening, officials said.

The stabbing was reported about 7:10. p.m. at an apartment complex in at 15135 Kimberly Drive, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.

The child was found with stab wounds and airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition Thursday.

Video from the scene showed paramedics treating a small child inside an ambulance before taking him to a waiting helicopter. The child appeared to be conscious.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

An investigation is underway to identify a suspect in the stabbing, Bachman said Thursday morning.

No further details were immediately available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter