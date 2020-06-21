20-acre brush fire threatening 1 structure on Lancaster Road east of Gorman

A brush fire that erupted in Northwest Antelope Valley on Sunday afternoon threatened at least one structure near Lancaster Road and 245th Street West, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the West Fire, has scorched 20 acres of grass as winds blew 15 mph, the L.A. County Fire Department tweeted at 1:19 pm.

A satellite image from Google Maps shows Lancaster Road and 245th Street West in the Antelope Valley.

Aerial units were making water drops to stop the flames, which burned about 18 miles east of Gorman and off the Poppy Reserve along the 138.

Firefighters battled the blaze amid temperatures in the mid-80s and 22% relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

An image tweeted by the L.A. County Fire Department Air Operations Section shows white smoke over the area.

Officials did not report any injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Weather conditions

near the West Fire located off the 138 west of the Poppy Reserve



SCE 3 Points Site at 1:40PM

RH: 22%

Winds: WNW14G23MPH

Temp: 86F#WestFire #cawx #socal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2020