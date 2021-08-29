20-acre Railroad Fire in Cajon Pass results in 15 Fwy closure

The Railroad Fire in the Cajon Pass is seen on Aug. 29, 2021. (San Bernardino National Forest)

Crews are responding to a wildfire in the Cajon Pass area that resulted in the closure of the 15 Freeway Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Railroad Fire, was reported in the area of the 15 and Cleghorn around 1 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials

The fire was estimated to be around 20 acres in size with 0% containment an hour later.

The 15 Freeway was closed in both directions from Highway 138 up to Oak Hill Road as crews battled the flames. It was unclear how long the freeway closure will last.

The railroad in the area was also shut down.

The blaze broke out a day after the 50-acre Roadside Fire erupted in the Cajon Pass. That blaze was 30% as of Sunday morning.

Nearby, the South Fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the 15 Freeway, in the area of Lytle Creek and Duncan roads was 819 acres in size and 30% contained Sunday. That blaze destroyed structures and forced hundreds to flee.