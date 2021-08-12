20 apprehended after panga boat spotted off PCH in Ventura County

The panga boat and one person who was detained are shown in photos provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 12, 2021.

Twenty people were apprehended Thursday after a panga boat was spotted off Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, officials said.

The boat was spotted along 40000 PCH just before 8 a.m. by a California State Parks ranger, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the people on board were apprehended with the help of the sheriff’s air unit and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They had apparently been coming from Mexico and were on the water for three days, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Lohman told KTLA.

Aid was also provided by the Ventura County Fire Department for passengers who were suffering dehydration and hunger, officials said.

Some of the passengers were taken to a hospital.

The investigation was later turned over to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. No other details about the incident have been released.

