Police have arrested 20 people for a string of burglaries targeting homes across Orange County.

The suspects had ties to several Los Angeles-based gangs and operated as part of a burglary crime ring, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

A 13-month investigation resulted in the arrest of five juveniles and 15 adult suspects. The crime ring is responsible for at least 34 residential burglaries in Orange County, authorities said.

In total, the suspects escaped with over $500,000 in cash, jewelry, guns and luxury items.

Laguna Beach police first became aware of the crime ring in Dec. 2022 following a residential theft on Skyline Drive.

The suspects entered the home through a window and escaped with around $10,000 worth of jewelry.

In August, a security camera captured two masked burglars breaking into a home on Alta Laguna Boulevard. The homeowner immediately contacted police and officers were able to spot the suspects’ vehicle.

An attempt to pull them over failed, leading to a pursuit. The suspects eventually escaped during that incident, police said.

During a massive sweep operation, nine suspects were arrested while 11 people remain at large with felony warrants.

Two suspects have been charged including Jesus Alberto Guerro, 29. He faces 14 felony counts of burglary and multiple charges of felony grand theft, grand theft firearm, and first-degree robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years and four months in prison.

Jamari Njie Devon Manning, 19, and Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, were also arrested and charged with five felony counts of first-degree burglary and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime. They each face up to 12 years and 8 months in prison if convicted.

Laguna Beach detectives collaborated with multiple police departments including Anaheim, Cypress, Fullerton, Orange, Placentia, Torrance, and Westminster, as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.