20-day-old baby found in Thousand Oaks home after man, woman fatally overdose

A 20-day-old baby was found in a Thousand Oaks home after a man and woman fatally overdosed over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Avenida de las Flores at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

David Russell, 53, was found dead at the scene due to an overdose, while 32-year-old Ashley Partain was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Partain died the the following day, officials said.

The newborn needed medical care and was taken to a hospital.

The baby was eventually evaluated and placed into foster care, officials said.

It is unclear what drug the pair overdosed on, but the case remains under investigation.

