At least 12 people were hospitalized after a traffic collision in Cabazon on Friday, officials said.

The crash involving a Greyhound bus occurred around 11 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Malki Road, according to CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities initially said about 20 people were being transported to area hospitals for further treatment of varying injuries. The agencies later said there was 12 people hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

It was not yet clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred near the Desert Hills Premium Outlets.

No further details were immediately available.

