Explosives collected on 4th of July to be detonated near landfill in Irvine: O.C. Sheriff’s Department

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an emergency disposal Wednesday of explosive materials collected during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Sheriff’s Department said its bomb squad will be detonating about 20 pounds of materials between 10 and 11 a.m. near the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine.

Residents were told not to be alarmed if they may hear loud explosive noises coming from the landfill area.

The explosives will be detonated in “shot holes” that will be dug into the ground, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County Health Care Agency and Orange County Sheriff’s Department tactical medics will be on hand to ensure the safety of all involved.

An explosion occurred in South Los Angeles when police attempted to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks on June 30. The blast damaged multiple structures and injured more than a dozen people.