A three-car crash in Porter Ranch injured multiple people, some of them severely, on Oct. 22, 2022. (ANG)

A 20-year-old man from Panorama City has been arrested and booked for murder in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed two teens in Porter Ranch Saturday evening.

Alexander Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 5:35 p.m. in the 11000 block of North Reseda Boulevard.

A Honda CRV, driven by the 20-year-old, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles traveling the opposite direction, as well as a parked car.

Two passengers of the CRV, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and a 14-year-old girl who has not yet been identified, died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

Authorities said the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ceballos’ bail amount was set at $4 million.