A 20-year-old man was struck and left severely injured by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Fountain Valley on July 4.

Caysen Robinson, of Huntington Beach, was in the bicycle lane near Bushard Street and Columbus Court around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck, Fountain Valley police said.

The driver left the scene of the crash, but bystanders came to Robinson’s aid before first responders arrived.

The victim suffered a broken leg, fractures to his face and even a heart rupture, his mother, Marelise Robinson told KTLA.

She said it was a miracle he survived considering the severity of his injuries.

Robinson is currently in stable condition at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Evidence collected at the scene of the crash indicates the driver may have been in a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any additional information, is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic bureau at 714-593-4481.