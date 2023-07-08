A man from Fountain Valley is fighting for his life after being run over by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County.

Caysen Robinson was riding his bicycle to his home on July 4 when a car slammed into him near Bushard Street and Columbus Court in Fountain Valley around 10:30 p.m.

According to Robinson’s mother, he suffered a broken leg, fractures to his face and jaw and a heart rupture.

The driver, who fled the scene, has not been identified, however car parts found at the scene have led police to identify the vehicle as a 2014 through 2019 Toyota Highlander.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Robinson’s medical expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department.