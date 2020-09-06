20-year-old gunshot victim dies after being found outside Anaheim hotel

Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda and the Anaheim location where he was found with a gunshot wound on Sept. 5, 2020. (Anaheim Police Department.)

A 20-year-old man found shot outside a Anaheim hotel died Saturday, police said.

Officers arrived at the Candlewood Suites on 1733 S. Anaheim Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. to find Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda suffering from a gunshot wound near the hotel’s entrance, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Miranda was taken to a hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Investigators suspect the shooting may have been gang related, the Police Department said.

No information was given on any suspects in the shooting and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Anaheim police at 714-765-1900 or call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855- TIP-OCCS.