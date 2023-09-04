A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two victims, authorities with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of the shooting on Sept. 1, at around 9:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lynwood Way in Highland, according to an SBSD news release.

At the scene, authorities located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders administered medical treatment at the scene before both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

In the course of their investigation, deputies spoke to witnesses who provided detailed descriptions of the two shooting suspects.

“During the search, deputies observed Jonathan Urquidez and a male juvenile walking in the area,” the release noted. “Both suspects were sweaty, out of breath, and matched the suspect descriptions provided by witnesses.”

Both suspects were detained. After canvassing the immediate area, deputies found a .40 caliber handgun that had been illegally converted to fully automatic.

“Several witnesses positively identified Urquidez and the male juvenile as the suspects involved in the shooting,” the release stated.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting or describe what led up to the incident.

Urquidez was booked at the Central Detention Center and the 15-year-old was booked at the San Bernardino Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Highland Sheriff’s Station at 909-452-9793. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or submit tips online at WeTip.