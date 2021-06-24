20-year-old man arrested in connection to series of commercial burglaries in Long Beach

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of commercial burglaries in the past week in Long Beach.

Corey James Swayney of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of commercial burglary and on an outstanding warrant, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives became aware Saturday of a series of commercial burglaries occurring in Long Beach over three days, from Saturday to Monday.

During each of the incident, someone broke into a business through the front door and stole cash and/or electronic devices, the department said.

An investigation was launched, detectives say they were able to identify one suspect responsible for at least eight of the incidents through video surveillance.

Detectives believe the same person, later identified as Swayney, is responsible for restaurant burglaries in the following locations:

200 block of The Promenade North

1800 block of Ximeno Avenue

100 block of Atlantic Avenue

2100 block of East Broadway (twice)

1800 block of East Seventh Street

3700 block of Long Beach Boulevard (twice)

On Wednesday, detectives located and arrested Swayney. He was held on $550,000 bail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday for filing consideration, police said.

Burglary detectives are actively pursuing all leads and are discovering more incidents that are possibly related, the department said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.