A Thousand Oaks man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man “multiple times” on Thursday and leaving him in a wash near the 101 Freeway, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a 21-year-old Thousand Oaks man whose name has not been released, was found in a wash between the northbound 101 and West Hillcrest Drive east of Rancho Conejo Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m., authorities said in a news release.

Suffering from “multiple stab wounds,” the victim was taken to a local hospital, the release added, and his condition has not been released.

Detectives identified Jose Manuel Rosa-Aldana as a suspect, and he was arrested about two hours later in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive.

Rosa-Aldana faces a charge of attempted murder, and he is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $540,000 bail, according to jail records.

He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on July 5.