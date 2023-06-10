A man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle in Irvine early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Irvine Police Department, officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Barranca Parkway and Vertical at 4:26 a.m. Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver, identified as 20-year-old Tristan Thai Ngo of Lake Forest, lost control of his maroon Lexus sedan while driving eastbound on Barranca Parkway.

“The Lexus collided with three trees, a pole and a fire hydrant before impacting with a fourth tree and stopping,” Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024.