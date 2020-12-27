20-year-old man found shot to death inside motel room in North Hills

A Google Maps image shows the Hometown Inn in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in North Hills.

Investigators asked for information Sunday in the killing of a 20-year-old man found shot inside a motel room in North Hills.

The Los Angeles Fire Department requested LAPD’s assistance regarding a suspicious death at the Hometown Inn in the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to the motel and were directed to a room, where they found a man’s body on the floor between two beds, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

The release of the victim’s name was pending the notification of next of kin. LAPD described him as a 20-year-old man from North Hills.

Witnesses told authorities that the victim checked in at around 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. They reported hearing a possible gunshot late in the evening, according to LAPD.

Authorities provided no further information about the case.

Police asked anyone with information to call LAPD Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. During weekends or non-business hours, tipsters can call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also visit lapdonline.org and select “anonymous web tips” or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.