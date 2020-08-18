20-year-old Ventura man dies in ATV accident in Arizona desert

All-terrain vehicles zoom past an old international border monument in the Colorado Desert at the Imperial Sand Dunes, along the U.S.-Mexico border on April 5, 2008, between El Centro, California and Yuma, Arizona. (David McNew/Getty Images)

A young Ventura man died after an ATV accident in Arizona’s Yuma desert Sunday, officials said.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Johnson was transported to a hospital after the crash and later died from his injuries, Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say.

The accident occurred about 7 a.m. on State Trust Land, where Johnson was driving a blue 2004 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle through the desert at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson lost control of the vehicle and collided with a sand embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use appears to be a factor in the fatal accident.