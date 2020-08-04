20-year-old woman found fatally shot in East Los Angeles home

The 700 block South Hillview Avenue in East Los Angeles is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in East Los Angeles Monday.

Deputies responded to a single family residence on the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue around 11:30 a.m. regarding a call for a person down, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a 20-year-old woman inside the home appearing to have sustained gunshot wounds, the department said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male resident from the home was detained at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station pending further investigation.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.