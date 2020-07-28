200-acre brush fire erupts near Ridge Route

A photo from one of Southern California Edison’s live feed cameras shows the Ridge Fire outside Gorman on July 23, 2020.

Crews were battling a brush fire that rapidly spread to 200 acres after sparking near the Ridge Route Monday, officials said.

The Ridge Fire was reported around 4 p.m. east of the 5 Freeway along Highway 138, near the small community of Neenach, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The flames were burning in heavy fuels. They spread to 100 acres within half an hour, and to 200 acres within an hour, firefighters said.

At least one home was threatened.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials could not immediately confirm whether evacuations were being considered.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.