Los Angeles Fire Department crews are responding Tuesday morning after the Metro A Line lost power in downtown Los Angeles.

The Metro line — a light rail that runs from Azusa to Long Beach — lost power around 9:35 a.m. and around 200 people were on a train when it went out, LAFD spokesman Nicolas Prange told KTLA.

Firefighters were helping people off the train and no injuries have been reported.

Metro officials are providing a bus breach between Pico and Union Station and will try to initiate power once the tracks are cleared.

Fire officials first reported the Red Line — now the B Line — was affected, but Metro officials later clarified that line was not affected.

Check back for updates on this developing story.