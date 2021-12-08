$20K reward offered in search for shooter who killed 12-year-old, wounded 2 others near Wilmington school

A $20,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who opened fire near a Wilmington elementary school, killing a 12-year-old boy and wounding his mother and another child.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is offering the reward in hopes of getting information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting that happened on Monday near Wilmington Elementary Park School in the 1400 block of East Denni Street.

A child, Alexander Alvarado, and his 25-year-old stepmother were sitting in a vehicle near the school when the gunfire rang out.

They were both wounded, and the boy later died.

Another child, a 9-year-old girl who was playing on the playground, was also struck by a bullet.

“This is more than a cold-blooded murder of a child and the shooting of his mother and an innocent young girl playing at an elementary school,” said Craig Lally, President of the L.A. Police Protective League. “This is an attack on the sense of safety of all Angelenos; it rips at the very fabric of our society.”

Dozens of bullets were fired during the “brazen assault” that involved at least two attackers and at least one “very powerful” gun, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore told the Associated Press.

The Wilmington shooting happened one day before another boy, a 14-year-old, was fatally shot outside a Boyle Heights recreation center near First Street Elementary School.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials released a statement on Wednesday following the two shootings.

“We are grief-stricken. With heavy hearts, we join the families in mourning over the tragic events of the past week. From the multiple levels of violence in our community near Wilmington Park Elementary School and today in Boyle Heights — resulting in the death of a beloved student from Theodore Roosevelt High School — our school communities continue to be tested and challenged,” the statement reads.”There are no words to express the pain, the sadness and anger so many of us are feeling at this time.”

