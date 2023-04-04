Monique Figueroa, 28, is seen in photos provided by her family.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared after driving away from her home in Los Angeles County in 2015.

Monique Figueroa, a 27-year-old mother, was last seen leaving her Littlerock home to visit the Florence area on May 19, 2015, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Her father was the last person to see her drive away from their residence on the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12 around 4 a.m.

Her disappearance is being investigated as “suspicious” and as a possible kidnapping, said LASD. Investigators also said there is a strong likelihood that foul play was involved.

Monique has a 2-year-old daughter who family members said she would never abandon.

“She’s a good mother because she wouldn’t leave,” said Jeff Figueroa, Monique’s father. “She wouldn’t just leave a 2-year-old daughter at home. She’s a really good girl. She always worked and she wouldn’t just disappear like that.”

On May 30, 2015, Monique’s black Mercedes Benz SUV was discovered in the unincorporated area of Juniper Hills, about seven miles from her home, authorities said. Monique, however, was nowhere to be found.

Jeff said his daughter’s vehicle had scratches on it “like it’d been run off the road.”

He said he was concerned his daughter’s boyfriend was involved in her disappearance. Monique’s boyfriend was arrested in March 2015 and was in jail at the time she disappeared, according to online county inmate records.

In June 2016, detectives received a tip that remains were possibly buried on a vacant multi-acre field on the 11100 block of Pearblossom Highway.

Investigators spent days digging holes and using cadaver dogs to identify possible burial sites, but nothing was found. Detectives had searched the same property twice before, each time coming up with nothing, authorities said.

At the time, Jeff told KTLA he was frustrated that more wasn’t being done to find his daughter.

A candlelight vigil was held for Monique in 2015 at Littlerock Community Church where more than 100 family members and friends gathered. Her loved ones are hoping that Monique may still be found alive today.

Monique is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

A reward of $20,000 will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

“My heart goes out to Monique’s loved ones who have painfully lived with her absence for nearly eight years,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Extending this reward sends a message: We are not giving up. I want unresolved questions answered for the sake of her family and the Antelope Valley community at large. If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please find the courage to step forward.”

Anyone with information can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and ask to speak with Detective Mark Perez or Sergeant Chris Maurizi. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.