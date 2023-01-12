Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles.

The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of West 106th Street.

The victim, Michelle Diaz, and her boyfriend had just parked their vehicle and crossed the street to his residence when a dark colored compact vehicle, possibly a Kia Forte or a Kia Optima, with three or four occupants pulled up.

“The front passenger exited the vehicle and fired one round from a firearm at both Ms. Diaz” and her boyfriend while they were in the front yard of his residence, according to a motion filed by County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

The vehicle then fled the scene, traveling eastbound on West 106th Street and out of view.

Diaz succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Detectives believe that there are people in the neighborhood who may have witnessed the incident and may know the identity of the suspects in the vehicle. They also believe that residents in the area may have video footage of the incident.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and ask for Detective S. Garcia. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.