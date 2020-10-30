2021 Rose Parade will be replaced with 2-hour TV special on New Year’s Day

While the 132nd Rose Parade was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, residents will still get to see the floats and musical performances in a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses on Thursday announced “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda,” which will feature live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, celebrity appearances, highlights from past Rose Bowl football games, floats from years past and a behind-the-scenes look into how the floats were made.

The TV special will air on KTLA at 8 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021.

The event on Colorado Boulevard draws thousands each year to the streets of Pasadena and organizers ultimately opted to scrap the parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s the first time in 75 years that the beloved New Year’s Day tradition won’t be held in person. It was canceled just three times before, during World War II.

“We are beyond excited about the upcoming New Year’s Day television special and the unique opportunity it gives us to not only entertain our worldwide audience in new and dynamic ways, but also honor the Rose Parade’s 130-year tradition,” Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads said.

Organizers will later announce the performance lineup and celebrity appearances.

The event will benefit Feeding America, a nonprofit and nationwide network of food banks, organizers said.

“The Rose Parade is a long-standing and central part of our New Year celebrations – not only here in Pasadena, but also around the world – and we are delighted that tradition will continue this year in a new, reimagined way. We are excited to see how it comes to life on TV this year,” Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek said in a statement.