In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

Road closures are slated for the Pasadena area beginning Friday night as the city prepares to host the 133rd Rose Parade.

The popular New Year’s Day event is expected to once again draw thousands of revelers Saturday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 festivities for the first time in over 75 years.

The 5 1/2-mile route stretches from the intersection of Orange Boulevard and Green Street, where the parade kicks off, to its conclusion on Sierra Madre Boulevard at Villa Street. However, the vast majority of the two-hour-long parade takes place on Colorado Boulevard.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday, drivers won’t be able to access Colorado Boulevard between Orange and Sierra Madre boulevards, and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street, according to the Tournament of Roses.

The closures are expected to be lifted by 2 p.m. Saturday, once clean-up of the parade concludes, Pasadena officials said.

The city provided this map of the closures:

(City of Pasadena)