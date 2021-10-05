LeVar Burton will be 2022 Tournament of Roses grand marshal

The 2022 Pasadena Tournament of Roses grand marshal will be LeVar Burton, officials announced Tuesday.

Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller made the announcement at 9 a.m.

The Grand Marshal will ride in the 133rd Rose Parade and participate in pre-game celebrations at the 108th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2022.

Marking a longstanding Southern California tradition, thousands flock to Pasadena every New Year’s Day to see elaborately-decorated floral floats, marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units making their way down Colorado Boulevard.

The 2021 Rose Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with residents instead seeing the floats and musical performances in a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day.

It was the first time in 75 years that the beloved New Year’s Day tradition wasn’t be held in person. It had been canceled just three times before, during World War II.

Bands originally slated for the 2021 parade will be featured in the 2022 event, which brings together thousands of performers from across the United States and around the world.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2022 theme is “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” which is meant to celebrate education’s ability to change lives.

The Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The parade route is 5.5 miles long, beginning at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena. Visitors can camp out for a free spot in designated areas throughout the route, or buy tickets to sit in bleachers.