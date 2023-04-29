The PurpleStride is a nationwide walk to help raise money and awareness to end pancreatic cancer, and this year’s Santa Monica edition of the event is expected to see 2,000 attendees.

The walk began at the Santa Monica Pier at 10 a.m.

Members of the community who have been impacted by pancreatic cancer say that the walk means everything to them and that it brings comfort to patients and family members.

“Whatever challenge you’re going through, whether it’s cancer or the death of a loved one, there’s hope and we’re all in this together,” said Jean Trebek, the wife of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer.

PurpleStride 2023 at the Santa Monica Pier will last until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

For more information, visit the PurpleStride website.