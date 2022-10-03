The seven members of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court will be named Monday.

The Royal Court will be chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September.

Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area, the Tournament of Roses stated in a news release.

The Royal Court will also ride down Colorado Boulevard on the Royal Court float in the 134th Rose Parade and attend the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Rose Queen for the 2023 Tournament of Roses will be selected from the Royal Court and named at a later date.