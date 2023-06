Scenes from KTLA 5’s coverage of the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California.

Bar owner and singer Lance Bass (right) joins the KTLA broadcast team at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade. West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Actress Melissa McCarthy at the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade. West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Members of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade. West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Garcelle Beauvais (left) and Sutton Stracke or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade. West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Participants in the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023 (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Pride Parade winds down on Santa Monica Boulevard, Sunday, June 25, 1995, West Hollywood, Calif. An estimated 6,000 people participated in the parade. (AP Photo/Holly Stein)

Participants in the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023 (KTLA)

Participants in the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023 (KTLA)

Participants in the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023 (KTLA)

Participants with KTLA’s Wendy Burch at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. June 4, 2023 (KTLA)