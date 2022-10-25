Issac Padilla in a photo provided by the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station.

The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on Sunday, July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard in the City of Commerce. Padilla was found lying on the street next to the gas station, suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Padilla was standing outside of his vehicle when he exchanged words with the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Padilla before driving away.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man around 30 years old. He was driving a black 2010 Volvo XC SUV. A possible associate was driving a silver 2003 Chrysler Sebring sedan.

The suspects’ vehicles caught on security cameras in a photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.