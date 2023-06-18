A man from Cerritos now holds the world record for the shortest time it took to solve a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube.

Max Park was able to solve the puzzle – which has approximately 43 quintillion possibilities – in 3.13 seconds, beating the previous record of 3.47 seconds set in 2018 by Yusheng Du of China.

Park also holds several other records in the “speedcubing” world, including the record for the fastest one-handed solving of a Rubik’s Cube, which he was able to do in just 6.2 seconds.

His parents told the LA Times that they had hoped that Rubik’s Cubes would help with their autistic son’s fine motor skills, and that they never knew it would blossom into what it has become for their family today.

Park was also featured in a Netflix documentary focused on competitive Rubik’s Cube solving tournaments.