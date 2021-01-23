21-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting in San Bernardino: Police

Police are investigating after a young man was killed in what appears to be a road rage shooting in San Bernardino Friday, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of East Hospitality Lane at about 7:30 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

Travis Bradell Warren, 21, of Colton is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

They arrived to find 21-year-old Travis Bradell Warren of Colton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials didn’t provide information on what led up to the the fatal shooting, only saying that the motive appeared to be road rage.

No description of anyone suspected in the shooting was released and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or sawyer_do@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.