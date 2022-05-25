A total of 17 guns were seized after a San Bernardino police officer stopped a U-Haul over the weekend, and a 21-year-old man was arrested, police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. May 22, when a San Bernardino police officer pulled over a U-Haul box truck after “observing several traffic violations,” authorities said in a news release.

After contacting the driver, identified as Robert Andrew Medina, officers discovered that he had recently been arrested for a weapons violation.

Medina agreed to have the vehicle searched, and officers found seven assault rifles, nine firearms, a shotgun and 18 high-capacity magazines with assorted ammo in the back of the truck.

Police said one of the guns was determined to be stolen and another one had an altered serial number.

It is unclear where Medina got the weapons or where he was taking them.

Medina, of San Bernardino, was arrested and booked on suspicion of on multiple felony weapons violation charges. His bail was set at $500,000.