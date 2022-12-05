Wreckage of a marked LAPD control seen after being hit by a 21-year-old man in Crenshaw. (LAPD)

A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Southwest Area Gang Officers were in the neighborhood responding to a request for back up.

Police said that as the officers were driving southbound onto Hillcrest Drive from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they spotted a dark Nissan sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

“The Nissan accelerated towards the police car while driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver officer maneuvered the police car to avoid a head-collision. The suspect changed his vehicle’s direction and collided with the passenger side of the police vehicle,” the release stated.

Jose Nicholas, a resident of Los Angeles, was identified as the driver of the Nissan.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. His bail was set at $50,000.

One of the officers was treated and released from the hospital, while the other officer was admitted for further treatment. No additional details were provided about their injuries or conditions.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6890. Anonymous tips be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.