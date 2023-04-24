Authorities on the scene of Laguna Hills quinceañera shooting on April 22, 2023, that sent two teen males to the hospital. (OnScene TV)

A 21-year-old Aliso Viejo man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a quinceañera in Laguna Hills over the weekend that sent two 17-year-old males to the hospital, authorities announced Monday.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the shooting in the 25000 block of Alicia Parkway on April 22, just after 10 p.m. and found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Deputies provided lifesaving measures until the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and transported the victims to a local hospital,” according to a news release from the O.C. Sheriff’s Department. “One victim was listed in stable condition while the other was listed in critical condition.”

Over the course of their investigation, officials were able to identify Luis Angel Martinezmondragon as the alleged shooter. The 21-year-old was arrested on April 23, at approximately 9:30 a.m. The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered, authorities said.

Martinezmondragon was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two 17-year-old males were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Laguna Hills quinceañera on April 21, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Shell casing found at the scene of a Laguna Hills quinceañera shooting on April 22, 2023. (OnScene TV)

No update was provided about the condition of the two shooting victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the O.C. Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be made through O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at O.C. Crime Stoppers.