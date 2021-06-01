21-year-old man dead, others injured after shooting and car crash in South L.A.

A young man was killed and others were injured when a shooting led to a traffic collision on the border of the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in South Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Deputies were called out to the crash site after 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Slauson Avenue, where they encountered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, had been shot shot in the upper torso at least once. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Authorities have not identified him.

Another 21-year-old man was also struck and injured, but he is expected to survive, officials said.

Two others in the car — a teenage driver and front passenger — were not injured.

According to investigators, the four had exchanged words with two men in the parking lot after leaving a local business.

The victims then entered their vehicle and were leaving when at least one of the men fired upon the car, which then collided with a pickup truck, according to the release.

The driver of the truck was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries and released.

Investigators are searching for the two men, who fled the parking lot on foot following the shooting. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously by dialing 800-222-8477 or through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.