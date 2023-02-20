A Simi Valley PD cruiser seen in this undated file photo (SVPD FB)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a 63-year-old man in Simi Valley, authorities announced on Monday.

Officers with the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the Simi Hills Golf Course at 5031 Alamo Street, at around 12:25 p.m., on reports of a carjacking in progress.

When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Julio Silva, had fled westbound into the wash. Officers were able to locate Silva and detain him.

An investigation revealed that the 21-year-old “began placing his personal items into the truck bed of the Male Adult Victim’s truck,” police said in a news release.

When Silva started reaching into the open door of the truck, he was confronted by the 63-year-old victim, a Simi Valley resident, who was at the location fishing.

That’s when police say Silva punched the victim in the face, knocked him unconscious and fled the scene.

Ventura County Fire personnel responded to the scene and treated the victim. He was later taken to the hospital.

Authorities said that Silva, a resident of Los Angeles, was positively identified, arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail for felony battery.