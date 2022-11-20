An LAPD cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills.

The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.

At the scene, the man who called 911 told police that the victim had been struck by gunfire while at a convenience store.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the 21-year-old to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His identity was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives are still trying to determine exactly where the shooting occurred and are canvassing the area for video surveillance.

There is currently no suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.