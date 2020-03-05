21-year-old man fatally shot in Winchester; gunman at large

The 28000 block of Whitaker Street in Winchester is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A gunman is on the loose after a 21-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Winchester, investigators said Thursday.

Perris resident Gustavo Hernandez was found with multiple gunshot wounds when deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 28000 block of Whitaker Street, a residential road in a rural area, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Paramedics tried to revive Hernandez before taking him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene within minutes of the gunfire being reported, but the shooter had already fled.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Salisbury at 951-210-1000 or Investigator Manjarrez at 951-955-2777.