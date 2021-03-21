21-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Thousand Oaks

A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Newbury Park neighborhood of Thousand Oaks on Saturday night, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. along Rancho Conejo Boulevard near Conejo Spectrum Street, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Paramedics and officers from the Thousand Oaks Police Department arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground near the wrecked car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

Authorities said speed may have been a factor. Investigators with the Thousand Oaks traffic unit are continuing to look into what may have led to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to call Deputy Wendell Campbell at 805-947-8264.