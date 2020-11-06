21-year-old woman arrested after Corgi puppy is stolen from Hemet animal rescue

Suspect Chanel Groffo, left, and puppy Kai are seen in images released Nov. 5, 2020, by the Hemet Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly abducting a Corgi puppy from an animal rescue in Hemet, police said Thursday.

The woman identified as Hemet resident Chanel Groffo was captured by security cameras as she went into the ARE Animal Rescue and took the pup from its crate Wednesday, according to a Hemet police news release.

The puppy, named Kai, was waiting for his family to come pick him up after undergoing a medical procedure, investigators said.

Officers say the family was “devastated” upon hearing the news their dog was stolen.

Detectives assigned to the case were able to uncover leads on the whereabouts of Groffo and Kai. They located the pair while conducting follow-up at a home in Hemet, officials said.

Groffo was booked on suspicion of felony dog theft at Riverside County jail, and her bail was set at $10,000, police said.