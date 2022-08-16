The second major shutdown of the 210 Freeway is nearly upon us.

The closure of the eastbound lanes through Irwindale to complete a hinge replacement project on the San Gabriel River bridge begins Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

The shut down will continue for 126 hours between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue, reopening on Aug. 23 and 5 a.m.

The westbound side of the freeway will be converted into three lanes of travel in each direction, but heavy backups are expected.

The northbound 605 transition to the eastbound 210 will also be closed, as will the westbound 210 transition to the southbound 605 Freeway.

Drivers are urged to use the 10 and 60 freeways as alternates.

Commuters can also opt to travel on the Metrolink or Metro Gold Line to avoid the traffic delays altogether.