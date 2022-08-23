A stretch of the 210 Freeway reopened Tuesday morning after a five-day closure.

Traffic was flowing on the highway in Irwindale after both sides were reopened at 5 a.m.

Crews worked overnight in the area between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue to stripe the highway and restore all lanes back to motorists, Caltrans officials explained.

Overnight lane closures for bridge barrier work on the San Gabriel River Bridge will still occur, however.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, officials said.

The closures were to accommodate urgent upgrades to the bridge and bring the freeway into compliance with current standards.

The $30 million project included the installation of improved bridge hinges and railings, upgrading the concrete median and replacing existing storm drainage.