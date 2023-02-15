More than 200 couples celebrated the holiday of love by tying the knot on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced that 213 couples got married on Valentine’s Day.

Of those newlyweds, 140 got married at the County’s same-day wedding event at the Norwalk Headquarters, while the remainder got hitched various County Clerk offices across the region.

“It was a pleasure to see so many couples celebrate their love story on Valentine’s Day at our Norwalk pop-up chapels, as well as at our branch office locations,” said County Clerk Dean Logan. “We understand some couples prefer an intimate setting for their civil ceremony and we’re proud to make their day a little more special.”

Those wanting to have a low profile wedding ceremony but missed the boat for Valentine’s Day can schedule a time to get married online.

The cost of a marriage certificate is between $85 and $91, depending on whether or not you want a public or confidential license. There’s an additional $35 fee for the ceremony itself.

Couples looking to tie the knot are encouraged to complete an online Marriage License Application before visiting any County Clerk offices.