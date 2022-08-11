A possibly hazardous spill has led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department announced.

The spill at Harvill and Oleander Avenues was reported at 7:41 p.m., leading to the closure of the freeway “South of Van Buren and North of Ramona Expressway,” the RCFD said on Twitter.

Harvill Road is also closed in the area “from Oleander to the North and Commerce Center to the south,” the RCFD added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.