22 detained, 3 sought in SoCal investigation targeting drugs and gun sales linked to Asian gangs

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released this chart of photos on Sept. 15, 2020 of 25 people they accused of having ties with gangs they investigated as part of “Operation Black Phoenix.”

Prosecutors in Southern California say an FBI-led task force has arrested 18 people who have ties to Asian gangs.

They are named in indictments alleging narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in addition to arrests Tuesday, four other defendants were already in custody and efforts are continuing to arrest three others.

The investigation included seizures of 28 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter-pound of cocaine and crack cocaine and 16 firearms.

The indictments issued by a federal grand jury earlier this year include the alleged sale of five AR-15-style “ghost guns” without make, model or serial number identifications.