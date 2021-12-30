22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area.
Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway.
Video recorded before sunrise showed two adults, three children and a dog being led out of the park and taken to a nearby ambulance for treatment.
Vehicles parked in the campground parking lot could be seen surrounded by rushing water.
The National Weather Service says more than 4.5 inches of rain had fallen in the Leo Carrillo area in the past two days.
Video showed at least one other group being led out of the park after the sun came up.
At that point, water could be seen flowing through the campground, where what appeared to be a tent and several camp chairs had been swept away.
In all, 22 people were brought to safety due to the flooding, the City of Malibu tweeted.
It was unclear if anyone was hospitalized as a result of the incident.