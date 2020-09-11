22-year-old jogger struck by stray bullet in shooting at Fontana park

A 22-year-old man jogging near a park in Fontana suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach when a stray bullet struck him Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was not involved in the altercation that led to shots being fired at Jack Bulik Park, and he was not the intended target, according to the Fontana Police Department.

Officers received reports of a shooting about 9:20 p.m. and found the wounded jogger upon arrival, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The officers also found another man whose vehicle had been shot, according to police.

Investigators believe people inside two vehicles were involved in the shooting, and at least one to two shots were fired from or near one of the cars, police said.

The suspects and victim have not been identified, and no other details have been released.